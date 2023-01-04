Truist Financial Corp Buys 37,655 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $281,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 285,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $139.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

