Truist Financial Corp Buys 125,593 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,593 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $127,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

