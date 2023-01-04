Truist Financial Corp Acquires 258,936 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Medtronic worth $215,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 31.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 45.2% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

MDT opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

