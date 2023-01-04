Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 88,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

