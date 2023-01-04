Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.78

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 44988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.