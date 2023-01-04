Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.78

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 44988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

