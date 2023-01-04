Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 16245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.
Trend Micro Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.46.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $411.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
