Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Transcontinental Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

