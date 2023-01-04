Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43,078% compared to the typical volume of 18 call options.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 221.6 %

VVOS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 2,212,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.