Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43,078% compared to the typical volume of 18 call options.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 221.6 %
VVOS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 2,212,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.69.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.