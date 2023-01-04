Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at New Street Research

Equities researchers at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

