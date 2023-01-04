Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at New Street Research

Equities researchers at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.
Trade Desk Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
