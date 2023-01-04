TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.25.

BLD stock traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 207,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.43. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $280.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

