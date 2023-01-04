Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.71 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00013229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 billion and $43.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22295224 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,915,867.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

