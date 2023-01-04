Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits Market Cap of $114.87 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $114.87 million and $1.43 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00444761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.21 or 0.02235522 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.07 or 0.30376652 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.