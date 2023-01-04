Threshold Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.40 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $159.81 million and $2.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00230205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01597632 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,233,864.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.