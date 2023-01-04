Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $197.27 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070287 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060540 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009182 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023311 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003631 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,982,157,697 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
