The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

TSE TD opened at C$87.67 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

