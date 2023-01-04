The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TSE TD opened at C$87.67 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.12.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
See Also
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.