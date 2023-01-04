The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778,850 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 4.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 31.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 126.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

