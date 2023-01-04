The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.27. 1,394,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.68. Hershey has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

