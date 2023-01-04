The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 552,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.18.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

