The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 747,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,503,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,214,000 after acquiring an additional 223,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO remained flat at $62.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,870. The firm has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

