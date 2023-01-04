The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

