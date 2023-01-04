Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Decreased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 1.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL traded up $35.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,502.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,026.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

