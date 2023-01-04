Terran Coin (TRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.82 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00010951 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and $1.82 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

