TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.31 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $202.31 million and $7.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00071065 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060611 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009473 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023501 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003639 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,110,807 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,079,021 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
