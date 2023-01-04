Terence Bartlett Jupp Sells 936 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $24,588.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terence Bartlett Jupp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of Dril-Quip stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 303,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after buying an additional 194,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,162,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 790,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also

