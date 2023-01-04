Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

