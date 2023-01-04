Tenset Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $110.99 million and approximately $87,215.66 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,232,223 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

