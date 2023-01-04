Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 299,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,843,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 436,821 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 40.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 100.1% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.