Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.10 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $12.45 or 0.00073680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
