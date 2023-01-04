Telcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.86 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $108.86 million and approximately $991,915.50 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00445805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.02200870 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.22 or 0.30456958 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.