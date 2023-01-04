Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $117.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

