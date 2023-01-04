T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.72.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

