Systelligence LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,049,000 after buying an additional 317,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after buying an additional 103,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

