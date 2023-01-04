Systelligence LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

