Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Syneos Health worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Syneos Health Profile

Shares of SYNH opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.