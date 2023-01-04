Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.40

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 14396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,103. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

