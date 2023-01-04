Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,355,467 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 855,122 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.