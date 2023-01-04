Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Substratum has a market cap of $277,247.63 and $2.32 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072504 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

