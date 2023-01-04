Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,964. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

