Stratis Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $57.83 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.32 or 0.07419238 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00032816 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070174 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061390 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008413 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023728 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000232 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,717,183 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
