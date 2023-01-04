StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

