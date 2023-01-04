StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of OESX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.