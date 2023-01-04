StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

