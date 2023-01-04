StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.06 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
