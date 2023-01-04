StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.06 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRIDEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

