StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.23 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.