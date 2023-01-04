StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 2.7 %

CMCM opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.18. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

