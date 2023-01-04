StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 7.4 %

SEAC stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

