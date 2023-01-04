StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Trading Down 2.2 %

PWFL stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.44. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

In related news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.