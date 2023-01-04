StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of MXC opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.17. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.
