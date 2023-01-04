StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.17. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

