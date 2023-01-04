StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

