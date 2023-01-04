StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.

AGLE opened at $0.42 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

