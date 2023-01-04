Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Put Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,533 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical volume of 1,685 put options.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 127,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.